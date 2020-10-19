Man dead following pedestrian crash in Nanakuli

Man dead following pedestrian crash in Nanakuli
By HNN Staff | October 19, 2020 at 6:20 AM HST - Updated October 19 at 6:51 AM

NANAKULI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man in his 50s is dead following a pedestrian crash in Nanakuli on Monday morning, Emergency Medical Services said.

According to officials, it happened on Farrington Highway at Haleakala Avenue around 4:45 a.m.

Investigators on scene said the man appeared to be in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors.

Honolulu police have set up a contraflow in the area.

No further details have been provided at this time.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.