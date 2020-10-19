City reserves hundreds more quarantine hotel rooms in Waikiki

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city has reserved hundreds more hotel rooms in Waikiki for quarantine facilities as the state braces for an uptick in COVID-19 cases with the return of travelers.
The city said it has reserved up to 221 rooms at the Park Shore Hotel for those who may need to quarantine. Additionally, 46 apartment units have been reserved at the Waikiki Beachside.
“How we control the spread is by isolation and quarantine,” Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said.
He added that as tourism returns to the islands, he expects cases to go up.
“We must stay vigilant,” he said, adding that the quarantine facilities will be available to anyone who can’t self-isolate at home, including first responders and healthcare workers.
“There is a place. There is a way. And there is compassion here to get you into a room.”
The addition of the properties means that Oahu in coordination with the state Health Department has now secured a potential total of 454 rooms for isolation and quarantine.
Seventy-five of those rooms are occupied.
To seek accommodations in a quarantine hotel room, call the Hawaii CARES line at 832-3100.
The state launched its much-anticipated traveler testing program Thursday, and the state has already seen more than 30,000 trans-Pacific arrivals.
Of those, about 20,000 identified themselves as visitors.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.