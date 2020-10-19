Kamaha`o Haumea-Thronas performs on Talk Story

McKenna Maduli, host of the Emmy Award-winning series Talk Story, takes us virtually to the island of Kaua’i to connect with up-and-coming singer-songwriter Kamaha`o Haumea-Thronas. He may only be 10 years old, but he’s got a powerhouse voice that will drop your jaw. Kamaha`o shares what it was like to grow up in an ‘Ōlelo Hawai’i (Hawaiian Language Speaking) household and what has inspired his love of music. He credits ‘Aunty’ Genoa Leilani Adolpho Keawe-Aiko, Na Palapalai, Napua Greig, and Amy Hānaiali’i as major musical influences. He was also inspired by Haku Collective’s Mele in the Hale – a show that connects Hawaii’s music community with fans to help supplement the artists’ income due to loss of live performance gigs.