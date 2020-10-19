Hāwane Rios shares the stories behind her uplifting music

ABOUT: Aloha 'Āina. Hāwane Rios is a kanaka 'oiwi (native Hawaiian) singer and songwriter from Waimea, Hawaii. She was raised from an early age in the traditional art forms of chant and dance which inspired her passion for music and songwriting. She believes that music is a powerful catalyst for change and is moved to write and sing songs with a healing and unifying message. The music she shares reflects her deep love and commitment to Mauna Kea and honors the solidarity that the mountain has bridged with many other movements around the world that are centered on protecting the rights of this beautiful earth. Together We Rise. Kū Kia’i Mauna.