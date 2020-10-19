Hāwane Rios shares the stories behind her uplifting music

McKenna Maduli, host of the Emmy Award-winning series Talk Story, takes us virtually to Waimea on the Island of Hawai’i to connect with Singer/Songwriter/Protector Hāwane Rios. Hāwane is dedicated to lifting vibrations of peace and justice through music and education. She shares with McKenna what it was like to be raised and inspired by her mother Pua Case and explains the meaning and importance of Kapu Aloha.
Hāwane Rios talks about the process of recording her latest Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award Nominated album Kū Kiaʻi Mauna Together We Rise mixed in 3D audio technology in collaboration with Religion Records. With the use of regular headphones, listeners can experience Hāwane’s music arranged with the intent to create a 3-D stereo sound sensation of actually being in the room with the performers and instruments. Hāwane tells McKenna, “The reason why I wanted to do this is because it’s like your sitting in the middle of the music. It goes around your head. The sound: you wear it like a lei.”
Hāwane has a Podcast on Spotify where she shares the stories behind the music. McKenna learns the inspiration behind one of her favorite songs ‘Mana Wahine’ and features the music video.
ABOUT: Aloha 'Āina. Hāwane Rios is a kanaka 'oiwi (native Hawaiian) singer and songwriter from Waimea, Hawaii. She was raised from an early age in the traditional art forms of chant and dance which inspired her passion for music and songwriting. She believes that music is a powerful catalyst for change and is moved to write and sing songs with a healing and unifying message. The music she shares reflects her deep love and commitment to Mauna Kea and honors the solidarity that the mountain has bridged with many other movements around the world that are centered on protecting the rights of this beautiful earth. Together We Rise. Kū Kia’i Mauna.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: http://www.hawanerios.com/, @hawanemusic, #protectmaunakea, #hawanemusic, #kūkiaimauna, #togetherwerise
