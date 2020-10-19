Forecast: Cold front to linger over Kauai and Oahu with showers and light winds

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A stalled and weak front near Kauai will focus clouds and passing showers over the western portion of the state for the next few days, with light to moderate south to southeast winds continuing. Maui County and the Big Island will have fewer showers as light east to southeast winds deliver somewhat drier air. The front will dissipate by Wednesday, with light winds and mostly dry conditions prevailing statewide from midweek into the weekend.
A declining northwesterly swell will generate north-facing Monday morning surf heights of between 6 to 8 feet with a few higher sets. The next northwestern medium period swell will arrive Saturday. Small south- southwest swells will hold over the next several days. This will maintain a 2-4 foot surf through the week.
