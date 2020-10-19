Del Beazley performs with Kata Maduli in the Talk Story Hale

McKenna Maduli, host of the Emmy Award-winning series Talk Story, invites Del Beazley into the Talk Story Hale. Kata Maduli, McKenna’s One-Man Band and Dad, goes way back with Del. They all reminisce together about fun memories and hilarious stories. Del discusses how his songs have taken on a new meaning to a new generation and how the message behind them is just as relevant now as it was when these songs were written.
“A lot of my songs have taken a long time to come to fruition, or to people understanding where I was at. It’s a great thing to be acknowledged for that, but more importantly I’ve chronicled things that are important and now they are being realized by the younger generation.”
Del performs his classic “Brown Man Blues” and his hilarious new COVID-19 inspired ballad.
ABOUT: Del Beazley, also known as “THE BEAZ” is a six-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning singer, and composer. Most Promising Artist with Peter Apo in 1989; Male Vocalist of the Year and Contemporary Hawaiian Album for Night and Day in 1993; and Religious Album of the Year for One for Akua in 1990 and again in 2009 for All for One.
Coming from a musical family—both his parents and all his siblings have musical talents – his grandparents taught him to play the 'ukulele at a very young age. Growing up in Mākaha, Beazley was always surrounded by Hawaiian music, and drew influence from artists including The Sunday Mānoa, Gabe Kila, Reggie Berdon, and the Mākaha Sons of Ni’ihau. Beazley learned to play the guitar from Pat Cockett, a teacher at Waianae High School who also taught him to play slack key. Acoustic string instruments – the guitar and 'ukulele have been staples of Beazley’s music, the ones he feels most comfortable with.
Beazley has performed with Israel Kamakawiwo’ole, the Mākaha Sons of Ni’ihau, Teresa Bright, Sean Na’auao, and the group 3D with fellow musicians Kawika Kahiapo and Dwight Kanae. He has toured throughout Hawai’i, the mainland West Coast, and Japan. In addition to performing and recording his composer credits are extensive. Beazley won the Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award for Song of the Year in 1993 for “Night and Day”. Other hit songs include: the IZ classic “Hawaiian Supa Man”, “Johnny Mahoe”, “Men Who Ride Mountains”, “Punani Patrol”, and “Aloha No More.”
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Facebook: Del Beazley, #delbeazley
