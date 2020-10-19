Del Beazley performs with Kata Maduli in the Talk Story Hale

Coming from a musical family—both his parents and all his siblings have musical talents – his grandparents taught him to play the 'ukulele at a very young age. Growing up in Mākaha, Beazley was always surrounded by Hawaiian music, and drew influence from artists including The Sunday Mānoa, Gabe Kila, Reggie Berdon, and the Mākaha Sons of Ni’ihau. Beazley learned to play the guitar from Pat Cockett, a teacher at Waianae High School who also taught him to play slack key. Acoustic string instruments – the guitar and 'ukulele have been staples of Beazley’s music, the ones he feels most comfortable with.