Threat of heavy rain diminishes, but showers and muggy conditions remain

A front stalled near Kauai is slowly weakening, which is lessening the chances for heavy showers, so the flash flood watch for Kauai and Niihau has been canceled. However, clouds and showers will continue to develop near Kauai and Oahu, while the southerly winds will keep muggy conditions over the western end of the state. Somewhat drier east to southeast winds are expected to continue over Maui and the Big Island, although some tropical moisture has been riding in with those winds. The front should dissipate Monday and Tuesday, with light trade winds and drier weather starting midweek into the weekend.