Higher than normal tides to cause minor coastal flooding this week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Record high tides are expected to cause nuisance coastal flooding for the next several days, according to the National Weather Service.
Ocean water levels have been up to ten inches above predicted levels in some areas.
The higher water levels are combining with astronomical high tides associated with the new moon, with the flooding possible during the highest tides in the early morning hours.
Forecasters said the observed water level at Honolulu Harbor at 5 a.m. Sunday was 3.16 feet, which is the highest daily mean water level ever observed at that location. The predicted high tide was 2.33 feet.
The extreme high tides may cause flooding of beach areas that are normally dry and some minor coastal erosion, as well as saltwater inundation of vulnerable low-lying roadways, docks, boat ramps and other coastal infrastructure.
Here are the predicted highest tides for Honolulu Harbor for the next few days:
- Monday: 6:07 a.m., +2.35 feet
- Tuesday: 7:02 a.m., +2.30 feet
- Wednesday: 8:04 a.m., +2.20 feet
- Thursday: 9:14 a.m., +2.09 feet
- Friday: 10:24 a.m., +2.00 feet
