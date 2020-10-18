Forecast: Clouds and showers still possible for western end of state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A front stalled near Kauai is slowly weakening, which is lessening the chances for heavy showers, so the flash flood watch for Kauai and Niihau has been canceled. However, clouds and showers will continue to develop near Kauai and Oahu, while the southerly winds will keep muggy conditions over the western end of the state. Most of the showers will be for parched leeward areas. Somewhat drier east to southeast winds are expected to continue over Maui and the Big Island, although some tropical moisture has been riding in with those winds. The front should dissipate Monday and Tuesday, with light trade winds and drier weather starting midweek into the weekend.
At the beach, higher than normal ocean surface heights will combine with astronomical high tides over the next few mornings, which could result in some nuisance coastal flooding. As far as surf, the current northwest swell is on the way down through Monday, with the next significant swell expected during the upcoming weekend. A northeast swell from a low pressure area off California will boost east shore surf a bit Monday night into Tuesday before declining Wednesday. A small long-period pulse from the south-southwest is expected to continue Monday.
