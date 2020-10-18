Car loses control, drives into Mililani townhouse

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The Red Cross is assisting a family after a car drove into their Mililani townhouse Sunday morning.
Just before 10 A.M., a black sedan traveling on Kipapa Drive left the roadway, went up an embankment, and drove through a wall and into the Aguilar family’s living room.
The family was home at the time, but no injuries were reported.
Alyssa and Selina Aguilar says they was upstairs at the time of the crash, and says her mother had been in the living room about 5 minutes prior.
The Aguilars say the male driver told them the “gas got stuck”, which caused him to lose control.
The Red Cross says volunteers will continue to be available to the family for assistance if required.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.