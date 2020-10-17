Virtual costume contests & Halloween kits: Here are ways to celebrate safely

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are several virtual options for families to celebrate Halloween this year.
The Honolulu Zoo is getting in on the ghoulish fun.
The Zoo is hosting a virtual HallowZOO event on Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The event will feature scary stories, creature features, mad science and trivia. It cost about $25 and comes with a Creepy Craft Kit for two!
The Royal Hawaiian Center is also taking their annual costume contest online this year.
Participants can upload photos of their costumes through Oct. 23. The winners will be announced on Oct. 29.
There are several categories contestants can enter:
- Cutest Costume (ages infant to 2 years)
- Most Creative Costume (ages 3-5 years)
- Most Unique Costume (ages 6-10 years)
- Ohana Costumes (Parent and Child Costume Combo, infant to 10 years)
The first place winner will receive $100 as well as additional items from center merchants.
For more information, click here or call Helumoa Hale Guest Services at 808-922-2299.
