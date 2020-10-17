Threat of rain continues for western end of the state

A cold front that’s stalled near Kauai will bring clouds and showers, along with possible thunderstorms, to the Garden Isle, which remains under a flash flood watch through Sunday afternoon. Some showers will be possible for Oahu, with light south winds boosting humidity levels. Maui County and Hawaii island will be a bit drier with light east to southeast winds. The front should gradually weaken Monday and Tuesday, with light winds and mostly dry conditions expected after that.
In surf, a swell generated by an upper low to the northwest of the islands will slowly decline Sunday, but waves for north and west shores will remain on the higher side, especially for Kauai and Oahu. The lack of trade winds means surf will remain on the small side for east-facing shores, while south shores will have background swells that will keep a few waves coming in for the longboarders.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.