State meets deadline to submit COVID-19 vaccination plan to federal government

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii State Health Department has met a federal deadline regarding future COVID-19 vaccinations.
Health officials confirmed they submitted Hawaii’s COVID vaccination rollout plan which met the Friday deadline. Details on the plan itself however weren’t immediately made available.
The CDC set Friday as the deadline for states to report how they plan to mass distribute a vaccine for the virus when it becomes available. This plan includes who would be considered high-priority for the vaccine, and specifics on how vaccinations would be given out.
Approval has not yet been given to any potential treatment amid an ongoing race for a vaccine.
A state official tells Hawaii News Now details of Hawaii’s plan are expected to be made available next week
This story may be updated.
