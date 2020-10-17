Kauai County reports 1 new and 1 probable case COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After weeks of no new cases, Kauai County reported a new COVID-19 infection on Saturday.
County officials said in addition to the one new confirmed case, there was also one probable case that was still pending official laboratory results.
Saturday’s new case is related to inter-island travel, and the other was a household contact, officials said.
“While pre- and post-travel testing can provide an additional layer of protection, a quarantine is always the safest option,” said Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami. “Travelers now have the option to test out of quarantine, but it is still advised that you keep your distance from others as much as possible for 14 days after travel.”
Both cases are in isolation and contact tracing is underway.
Kauai has widely had the pandemic under control as they are the county with the lowest total number of cases.
The last new positive cases were reported on the Garden Isle on Sept. 25.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.