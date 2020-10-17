Ige surprised by pent up travel demand, but warns of slow economic recovery

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After travel slowed to a trickle this summer, Governor David Ige says state officials were surprised by Thursday’s pent up demand that brought more than 10,000 travelers to Hawaii.
“It was way more than I anticipated,” said Ige.
He does expect arrivals to slow to 3,000 to 4,000 thousand per day.
“We anticipate that the build back of the travel industry will be slow,” he said.
The American Hotel and Lodging Association says about about 25% of its hotels in Hawaii are now open with 45% expected to open by December 1.
“It’ll be a slow economic recovery,” Ige said.
While many interisland travelers felt ignored by the state’s reopening Thursday to tourists, Ige says officials could ease restrictions on interisland travel with continued testing.
“It could be possible by the end of October. The trends are looking good," said Ige.
It’s possible that the interisland inter-county quarantine could be ended,” he added.
Ige hopes Japan travelers can come to Hawaii by the end of the year.
“Travel to the US is restricted and we’ve at least got the acknowledgement that they’ll consider Hawaii separate from the rest of the United States,” said Ige.
With Oahu on the verge of moving to Tier 2 next week, holiday gatherings coming up, plus the “twindemic” of COVID and flu, Ige says it’s important to remain vigilant.
