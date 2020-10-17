Heavy rain possible for western end of state, with chance of afternoon showers elsewhere

A stalled cold front is bringing very wet weather to Kauai County, which is under a flash flood watch through Sunday afternoon. Heavy rain and thunderstorms from the south are expected to move over the Garden Isle and Niihau, especially tonight.
An upper low pressure system has parked itself about a thousand miles to the northwest of the state, which is adding to the unstable conditions. Showers will be possible on Oahu, but if the upper level nudges southward, the island could also see a higher threat of heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms.
Somewhat quieter conditions are expected for Maui County and Hawaii island, but there will be a chance for afternoon pop-up showers due to the light winds.
Looking a bit further ahead into next week, the front should dissipate and the upper low should pull away to the north sometime Monday, bringing gradually improving conditions. However, it will still be muggy with light winds because we could get another front approaching from the northwest that will keep the trade winds away.
At the beach, the northwest swell from gale force winds associated with the frontal system has come in just below high surf advisory levels. Surf will be larger on Kauai and Oahu, with surf of 10 to 14 feet possible for north-facing shores of the Garden Isle, and 8 to 12 feet on Oahu. East shores will be very quiet due to the continued lack of trade winds. Small south and south-southwest swells will keep some wave energy coming to south shores through the weekend.
