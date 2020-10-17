Heavy rain possible for western end of state, with chance of afternoon showers elsewhere

At the beach, the northwest swell from gale force winds associated with the frontal system has come in just below high surf advisory levels. Surf will be larger on Kauai and Oahu, with surf of 10 to 14 feet possible for north-facing shores of the Garden Isle, and 8 to 12 feet on Oahu. East shores will be very quiet due to the continued lack of trade winds. Small south and south-southwest swells will keep some wave energy coming to south shores through the weekend.