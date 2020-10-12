Forecast: Kauai & parts of Oahu rain are still seeing rain due to a stalled front plus muggy weather for everyone

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Happy Aloha Monday!!! We will be sweating it out for quite some time! We are coining today as “Muggy Monday.” We will continue to sweat it out tomorrow into the next several days as winds remain fairly light.
A weakening frontal boundary will linger near Kauai over the next several days. Clouds and passing showers will favor the west end of the island chain for the next couple days with drier conditions expected elsewhere. A bit drier weather is expected Wednesday through Friday. The front may strengthen a bit over the weekend with increasing clouds and showers mainly for Kauai.
Let’s talk to surf: Light to moderate southerly winds and showery conditions will continue over the Oahu and Kauai waters as a stalled frontal boundary slowly diminishes through midweek. For Maui County and the Big Island, drier conditions along with light to moderate east to southeast winds will prevail with pockets of fresh breezes possible in the channels and windier areas with this direction. Although wind directions should shift back out of the east through the second half of the week, wind speeds should remain light enough for land and sea breeze conditions to continue near the coasts as low pressure remains northwest of the islands.
Nuisance coastal flooding due to a combination of peak monthly tides and water levels running near a foot above predicted will continue through Tuesday. Impacts are anticipated around daybreak when the peak daily tides occur. See the latest Special Weather Statement for more details regarding impacts. Daily tidal ranges will lower through the second half of the week.
Be safe and wishing you blue skies and much aloha.
