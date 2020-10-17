Forecast: Humid, with a chance of heavy rain for Kauai and maybe Oahu

At the beach, the northwest swell from gale force winds associated with the frontal system has come in larger than expected, just high surf advisory levels. Surf will be larger for the north and west shores of Kauai and Oahu; surf of 10 to 14 feet is possible for north shores of the Garden Isle, with north shores on Oahu as high as 8 to 12 feet. East shores will be very quiet due to the continued lack of trade winds. Small south and south-southwest swells will keep some wave energy coming to south shores through the weekend.