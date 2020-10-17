Flash flood watch issued for Kauai County as front stalls nearby

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flash flood watch is now in effect for the islands of Kauai and Niihau until 6 p.m. Sunday for the threat of heavy rain from a stalled cold front in the vicinity.
The front will bring the potential for locally heavy showers and thunderstorms to move over the islands repeatedly, especially Saturday night.
The showers are moving from the south, so some of the heaviest showers may impact leeward and more residential areas such as Waimea, Hanapepe and Poipu, which are more vulnerable to flooding problems.
A flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding, which is life threatening. Do not attempt to cross fast-flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
Be prepared to take action if a flash flood warning is issued. Head to higher ground immediately if you experience heavy rain or rising waters.
