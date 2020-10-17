Ewa Beach man recovering from COVID has a warning to others: ‘This thing is forreal’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Ewa Beach man is on the road to recovery after being hospitalized for a month and a half while battling COVID-19.
42-year-old Eddie Bisquera spent 48 days in the hospital.
He said he didn’t have any underlying health conditions, but during his battle with COVID, he went through a few complications and almost gave up.
“I don’t want anybody else to go through this, 48 days no family or my 14-month-old daughter,” said Bisquera. “Luckily, there’s Facetime that’s the only way I can see them.”
Bisquera along with his daughter and girlfriend, tested positive for COVID.
It started with a shortness of breath and coughing in late August.
While they quarantined and monitored their symptoms, Eddie’s oxygen levels dipped to dangerous levels.
He was rushed to The Queens Medical Center on Punchbowl for intensive treatment.
Bisquera said he was put on a ventilator and in a coma for 16 days.
A few days after waking up from the coma, Bisquera got a blood clot in his lungs, he says his heart and kidneys started failing.
“Two doctors called my family on Facetime they said I won’t make it overnight so they asked my family to say goodbye over Facetime,” said Bisquera.
“I kept telling the doctors you just have to do everything because I don’t want to raise my daughter without a father,” said Bisquera’s girlfriend, Stephanie Pancipanci.
It was a tough night for his family, but Bisquera made it through and started showing improvements.
He calls it a miracle.
“A few hours later somehow miraculously I came back,” said Bisquera. “I think I was fighting for my daughter and my girlfriend.”
Now the COVID survivor hopes others will take the virus seriously and do their part in controlling it.
“I want to tell everybody that this thing is forreal, I know a lot of people still think this is a joke, but yeah we need everyone’s help to pull together,” said Bisquera.
Bisquera was released from the hospital just this week and is taking his road to recovery day by day.
He’s currently working on walking and went from only being able to take two steps with a walker to now taking 84.
