Charges filed against Makakilo hit-and-run suspect, victim’s family continues fight for justice

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After nearly a year of investigations, prosecutors filed charges against the driver in a deadly hit and run in Makakilo.
Just this week, prosecutors sent a letter to the family of 39-year-old Puanani Borreta saying charges had been filed against the suspect, 56-year-old Nelson Hagmoc.
While he turned himself in a few days after the hit and run on Nov. 20, 2019, Hagmoc was released by police pending further investigation.
After review of evidence, prosecutors issued a bench warrant for Hagmoc.
And while it’s a step towards justice, Borreta’s sister, Kuulei Espiritu said it’s been a tough year without her.
“I had to learn to live life without her you know what I mean?” said Espiritu. “It wasn’t easy and it’s still not.”
According to witnesses, a vehicle struck Borreta on Makakilo Drive and then sped away.
Investigators said Borreta was not in a marked crosswalk.
“I developed anxieties; I have a hard time driving pass that area where she was killed,” said Espiritu.
Now Borreta’s family want closure.
“He actually was free all this time and while he’s still free we’re still grieving over the loss of my sister,” said Espiritu. “I want him to tell us sorry, I want him to apologize you know that’s all I want to hear is for him to tell us sorry for what he had done.”
Hagmoc will be charged with accident involving a death.
