Weekend Forecast: Rainshowers, Possible Thunderstorms and Muggy Conditions

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wishing we had the trade winds back! It’ll be muggy for most parts of the state thru next week as a front approaches. Effects: Rain and possible thunderstorms for the east end of the state with the central and eastern ends having land and sea breeze pattern to the state, with showers favoring areas near the coast at night and island interiors during the afternoon and early evening hours. With the light winds, the showers may stick around longer than usual which could lead to some possible localized flooding. The lingering effects of the front may be felt into next weekend, potentially bringing more rain to the island chain, which we need.
Surf is expected to remain small over the next several days. A small, short period NNW swell will continue to fill in today through next Thursday. A larger, short period NNW swell in relation to the northwesterly fetch behind the cold front is expected today through the Sunday. South-facing shores will continue to see a series of very small, long period mainly background swell energy throughout the week. Short period wind waves will maintain current 2-4+ foot surf along east-facing shores over the next several days.
No Marine Warnings in effect at this time.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.