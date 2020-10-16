Weekend Forecast: Rainshowers, Possible Thunderstorms and Muggy Conditions

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wishing we had the trade winds back! It’ll be muggy for most parts of the state thru next week as a front approaches. Effects: Rain and possible thunderstorms for the east end of the state with the central and eastern ends having land and sea breeze pattern to the state, with showers favoring areas near the coast at night and island interiors during the afternoon and early evening hours. With the light winds, the showers may stick around longer than usual which could lead to some possible localized flooding. The lingering effects of the front may be felt into next weekend, potentially bringing more rain to the island chain, which we need.