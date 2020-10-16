Open House: Cottage-style Home in Kahala and Single Bedroom Residence in Kaka’ako

Next, check out this unit at the Collection in Kaka’ako! This single bedroom residence is spacious with lots of natural light, warm wood flooring, and granite countertops. Floor to ceiling windows offer beautiful views of the Honolulu harbor, city and ocean. Premium features include a separate storage room near the parking stall. The building also has a flex room for karaoke, a heated pool, spa, cabanas, an exercise room, and a movie theater! The building is also pet friendly and is near SALT, eateries, and boutiques.