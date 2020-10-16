Open House: Cottage-style Home in Kahala and Single Bedroom Residence in Kaka’ako

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank. Now’s your chance to check out these listings and book your private showing today!
First up, a beautifully remodeled single-level unit with peek-a-boo view of Diamond Head. This cute cottage-style home offers an oasis with a huge covered, screened in deck. It’s only minutes from the H-1 Freeway, the beach, and Kahala Mall and the Kahala Resort. Amenities include, pool, paddle tennis court, recreation area, walking paths and beautiful grounds. Kalani Iki is Kahala’s best kept secret! Don’t miss this opportunity.
Next, check out this unit at the Collection in Kaka’ako! This single bedroom residence is spacious with lots of natural light, warm wood flooring, and granite countertops. Floor to ceiling windows offer beautiful views of the Honolulu harbor, city and ocean. Premium features include a separate storage room near the parking stall. The building also has a flex room for karaoke, a heated pool, spa, cabanas, an exercise room, and a movie theater! The building is also pet friendly and is near SALT, eateries, and boutiques.
So if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or you’re interested in refinancing your current home, get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.