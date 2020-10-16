Hawaii reports 89 new COVID-19 cases, an additional fatality

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is reporting 89 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and one additional fatality on Oahu, bringing the death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 185.
Of the 89 new infections:
- 68 were on Oahu;
- and 21 were on the Big Island;
The new infections push the statewide total for cases in Hawaii since the pandemic began to 13,853. Of those, more than 2,900 are “active” cases or have not been released from isolation.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
- 12,317 total cases
- 9,756 released from isolation
- 873 required hospitalization
- 148 deaths
- 1,026 total cases
- 758 released from isolation
- 55 required hospitalization
- 18 deaths
- 411 total cases
- 375 released from isolation
- 57 required hospitalization
- 18 deaths
- 59 total cases
- 58 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 40 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 1 death
