Forecast: Kauai & parts of Oahu rain associated with rain and muggy weather for the rest of us

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Happy Aloha Friday!!! We will be sweating it out for quite some time! The trades will be disrupted today through at least Saturday as a front approaches from the northwest. This is expected to bring a land and sea breeze pattern to the state, with showers favoring areas near the coast at night and island interiors during the afternoon and early evening hours. The first front of the season appears to push and stall near Kauai into next weekend, potentially bringing some more beneficial rain to the island chain (mainly the western end). We definitely need the rain with many spots facing drought conditions.