Civil Beat-HNN poll: Most Hawaii voters support Biden in presidential race

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Voters in Hawaii overwhelmingly support former Vice President Joe Biden over President Donald Trump, according to a new Honolulu Civil Beat-Hawaii News Now poll.
In the poll, 61% of voters said they are most likely to vote for Biden in the November general election, while 28% prefer President Trump.
Of those surveyed, 4% said they prefer neither and 7% were not sure.
Many voters have an overall negative opinion of President Trump — 63% — while 57% hold a positive view of Biden.
The poll yielded similar results to the 2016 presidential election in which a vast majority of Hawaii voters supported Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. But this year’s election will be much different from previous years as Hawaii is one of several states to move to all mail-in voting.
Most people — 71% — say they’re satisfied with the all mail-in voting and 19% say they’re not. About 8% don’t know enough to have an opinion and 2% are unsure.
The Civil Beat-HNN poll, conducted Oct. 2 through 7, surveyed 988 registered voters in Hawaii with MRG Research. The poll used a combination of interactive voice response technology and an online survey.
