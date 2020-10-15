Here’s what travelers should know about the state’s pre-testing process

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Approximately 7,000 visitors are expected to land in Hawaii on Thursday.
That’s 7,000 people who will likely have questions about the state’s new pre-travel testing program.
If you have not yet booked your flight to Hawaii and want to avoid quarantine, first step is going to HawaiiCOVID19 and check the trusted testing and travel partners page. Hawaii is only accepting test results from 17 partners.
For example, say you want to take a test at CVS. Be sure to check the map because not all states are testing patients.
Another option is Vault Health – which offers an at-home test. It’s the first FDA-authorized saliva test and it is supervised over a Zoom video call. You just need to have a valid government-issued photo ID. Results are promised within 48 to 72 hours after the sample arrives at the lab. The state says you must be tested within 72 hours of your departing flight to Hawaii. The website offers a timeline of suggested dates of when to order your test. It costs $150.
Hawaii’s Lieutenant Governor said Thursday will be a big day for the state and while he’s hopeful, he admits no plan is perfect.
“We expect a little bit of bumpiness in the first couple of days. That’s totally expected. And we’ve set up several different ways to help people at the airport. First of course we’re hoping that they come in with their test uploaded, if it’s done,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Green.
Once off the plane, everyone will have their temperatures taken. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will be pulled aside for additional screening.
“I can assure you that there’s gonna be dozens of people at each of the terminals helping guide people, making sure they’re in the correct line,” said Tim Sakahara, Hawaii Department of Transportation spokesman.
Sakahara said there will be four lines for arriving passengers – one for people without a QR code, one for people with a QR code and a negative COVID-19 test, one for people with a QR code but no negative test and one line for exempt people (flight crews, active military).
In order to get that QR code, create a Safe Travels login. Everyone must have a valid email. There, you can add your trips, fill out your health questionnaire 24 hours prior to your flight and upload documents.
