Poll: Hawaii voters have negative views of governor, but support COVID-19 mandates

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Pandemic-weary voters are still not happy with Gov. David Ige and Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell, according to new results of the Honolulu Civil Beat-HNN poll.
Just 19% of voters have a positive view of Ige compared to 56% who have a negative impression.
About 1 in 4 say they’re unsure.
Mayor Caldwell fares slightly better: 28% of voters have a positive view of him compared to 42% negative. Thirty percent of voters are unsure.
The figures for Ige and Caldwell are largely unchanged from a similar poll conducted in May so it appears voters remain disgruntled with the way leaders have been handling the pandemic.
But there appears to be a slight contradiction: More than 70% of voters remain convinced that the quarantine and stay-at-home orders were both necessary and effective.
The Civil Beat-HNN poll was conducted from Oct. 2 to 7 and included 988 registered voters statewide. Of those, 699 were voters on Oahu.
The overall margin of error is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.
