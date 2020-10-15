UH football prepares offense for their season opener against Fresno State

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors football team opens their season in less than a week, marking the beginning of the Todd Graham era.
This new era comes with a new style of play, something Passing Game Coordinator and son of coach Graham, Bo Graham, is excited to see on the field.
“Offense is looking good, I think the guys have bought in.” Coach Graham told reporters after Thursday’s practice. “We’ve got weapons all over the field, highlighted by a strong and senior led offensive line up front.”
One of the big men up front is red shirt Senior Gene Pryor, who is one of the five returning lineman leading the way for this offense.
“Same line as last year, we’re going to go into it as a unit like how we did last year.” Pryor said. “Everybody’s back, but as an o-line group as a whole we’re a band of brothers, so we’ve got each others backs and we help each other everyday in anything that we need.”
This UH offense prides itself in being versatile, keeping the defense honest while exploding down the field.
“This is a match up offense, this is a play maker offense, so we’re just trying to get one-on-ones, we’re trying to get our best guys in one-on-one situations.” Coach Graham said. “Being able to move them around and be multiple in our formations is going to force the defense to show their hand and then truly take what the defense gives us.”
The 'Bows have switched from their training camp format into their in-season practice schedule, as they prepare for their season opener against Fresno State.
“Yeah we’re game planning for Fresno and that helped out a lot, as you know in the past we were just training and we felt like we were just training for nothing.” Pryor said. “Now that the season is coming along everybody’s hungry, that’s how all of the teams are around the country, especially us.”
The Bulldogs, much like UH, is going through a coaching change, which makes things difficult for the 'Bows coaching staff, but coach Graham and company are preparing their players for anything.
“Ultimately, when you’re playing in this situation, you have to be prepared for everything, so we’ve done a good job of that and hopefully whatever they throw at us, we’ll be ready.” Coach Graham said.
Last year, the Rainbow Warriors fell short in the Mountain West Championship game and the goal for this season is to capture the title that slipped away from them last season.
“Every year we’re working towards a championship, we just take it game by game and that’s how we’re going to be this year too.” Pryor said.
UH begins their chase for a championship on October 24th, a road game against Fresno State.
