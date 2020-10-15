Some hotels, airlines plan gradual reopening despite tourism relaunch

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The long-awaited October 15 date is really just the start of a longer reopening process.
Many of Hawaii’s most popular resort hotels are weeks from reopening, and some key airlines are weeks from relaunching routes.
The delayed action, driven by slack bookings and fear that officials would postpone reopening again, will stretch out any economic rebound, but may also make it easier to adjust to new testing and tracking protocols.
The Big Island’s Royal Kona Resort, Maui’s Montage Kapalua Bay, and the Hyatt Regency Maui did reopen Thursday.
But not until November 1 are more openings scheduled: the Prince Waikiki, Mauna Kea Beach, Wailea Beach, and Lahaina’s Plantation Inn.
The Westin Hapuna Beach opens a few days before Thanksgiving. The Kaanapali Beach reopens December 1 after a renovation. Hilton Hawaiian Village tentatively reopens December 15.
The October 15 date energized Alaska Airlines, which is relaunching twice-daily flights from Seattle to Honolulu, Kahului, Kona and Lihue. American Airlines is returning to Kauai.
But Hawaiian and Southwest both decided not to relaunch any more routes to Hawaii until November.
