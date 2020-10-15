PODCAST: Halloween events on every island with Steph and the ‘Muthaship’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With COVID-19 cases on the rise around the world, there’s little debate that this year will feature a Halloween unlike any other. But if the coronavirus is on your mind, and you still don’t know what you’ll be doing with the kids on October 31, no worry beef curry ― the Muthaship has you covered!
This week, Steph, Brooke and Noli go island hopping to check in on Halloween events and need-to-know info with Christi Young of Honolulu Family Magazine, Alma Tassi of Maui Family Magazine, Valerie Saiki of Kauai Family Magazine and Max Dible from Big Island Now. Combined, they have the scary scoops on all the Halloween events in your community and the fun activities to do at home!
We also learn more about how to trick-or-treat safely and make this year a spook-tacularly safe Halloween for you and your family!
