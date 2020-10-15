Maui man, 26, accused in a Kihei stabbing arrested

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man tied to a stabbing on Maui Tuesday night has been arrested.
Maui police say Kaikala Young was arrested on Wednesday for attempted murder.
Police allege that the 26-year-old from Kihei stabbed a man multiple times at the Haliimaile Park tennis courts around 6 p.m. and fled shortly after.
The 32-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for further treatment. No word on his condition.
Young faces a second-degree attempted murder charge.
This story may be updated.
