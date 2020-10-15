Kauai County lists 11 ballot drop box locations ahead of general election

LIHUE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Election Day nears, Kauai County officials say there will be 11 ballot drop boxes available across the island.
In a news release on Wednesday, officials said the drop boxes will be accessible 24/7 until 7 p.m. on Election Day on Nov. 3.
Each one has an official County of Kauai seal.
Here is the list of drop box locations:
- Hanalei Neighborhood Center (5-5358 Kuhio Highway)
- Hanalei Fire Station (5-4390 Kuhio Highway)
- Kilauea Neighborhood Center (2460 Keneke Street)
- Kapaa Fire Station (4-0757 Kuhio Highway)
- Elections Division (4386 Rice Street)
- Koloa Neighborhood Center (3461 Weliweli Road)
- Kalaheo Fire Station (2-2480 Kaumualii Highway)
- Hanapepe Fire Station (1-3787 Kaumualii Highway)
- Waimea Neighborhood Center (4556 Makeke Road)
Anyone with further questions can contact (808) 241-4800.
