Kauai County lists 11 ballot drop box locations ahead of general election
Kauai County has 11 ballot drop box locations across the island. (Source: County of Kauai)
By HNN Staff | October 15, 2020 at 9:27 AM HST - Updated October 15 at 9:27 AM

LIHUE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Election Day nears, Kauai County officials say there will be 11 ballot drop boxes available across the island.

In a news release on Wednesday, officials said the drop boxes will be accessible 24/7 until 7 p.m. on Election Day on Nov. 3.

Each one has an official County of Kauai seal.

Here is the list of drop box locations:

  • Hanalei Neighborhood Center (5-5358 Kuhio Highway)
  • Hanalei Fire Station (5-4390 Kuhio Highway)
  • Kilauea Neighborhood Center (2460 Keneke Street)
  • Kapaa Fire Station (4-0757 Kuhio Highway)
  • Elections Division (4386 Rice Street)
  • Koloa Neighborhood Center (3461 Weliweli Road)
  • Kalaheo Fire Station (2-2480 Kaumualii Highway)
  • Hanapepe Fire Station (1-3787 Kaumualii Highway)
  • Waimea Neighborhood Center (4556 Makeke Road)

Anyone with further questions can contact (808) 241-4800.

