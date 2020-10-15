Kamehameha’s Kauhi, Mililani’s Semeatu selected for the 2021 Polynesian Bowl

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame has invited another pair of local prospects to the 2021 Polynesian Bowl — selecting players from both sides of the ball.
Kamehameha’s Austyn Kauhi played right tackle for the Warriors in 2019, earning All-ILH Open Division Honorable Mention as a junior.
The 6′5″ 270-pound Honolulu native racked up several offers this off season, eventually committing to Syracuse University.
Mililani defender Sonny Semeatu racked up 17 tackles, 6 sacks and two forced fumbles for the Trojans in 2019, reaching the Open Division semifinals — earning second team All-OIA defensive honors.
Earlier this year, Semeatu committed to the University of Hawaii for the class of 2021.
On Wednesday morning, the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced the head coaches for the 2021 game, inviting Super Bowl Champion quarterbacks in Trent Dilfer and Doug Williams.
Coach Dilfer and coach Williams will be coaching teams Makai and Mauka, respectively.
Watch both coaches and 100 of the top high school prospects go head to head in the 2021 Polynesian Bowl, live at Aloha Stadium on January 23rd on CBS Sports Network.
