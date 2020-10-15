Items from Turtle Bay Resort going up for auction

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Turtle Bay Resort on Oahu’s North Shore is holding an auction amid ongoing renovations.
Oahu Auctions says everything including the current set of furniture will be available. Glassware, photographs and other hotel fixtures are also going up for auction.
The online auction ends this Saturday. All the winning bidders must be able to pick up their items on Sunday at the resort.
All proceeds from the auction will go to support the Turtle Bay Foundation, the resort’s charitable effort.
The foundation focuses on supporting environmental, educational and cultural opportunities on Oahu’s North Shore.
