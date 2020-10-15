Honolulu mayor wants to open mobile COVID-19 testing lab at airport

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell says he believes the city is ready to reopen tourism ― and hopes a new mobile lab at Honolulu’s airport will increase testing capacity.
He says the lab could process up to 10,000 tests a day, delivering results in under three hours.
If the governor gives the city the green light for the mobile lab, it could be up and running shortly.
He added if a visitor’s post-arrival test is positive, they’ll have to quarantine.
Meanwhile, Maui Mayor Mike Victorino has announced he’ll offer incentives to visitors to take a voluntary post-arrival test. He says the county wants to offer reward discount cards for participants.
