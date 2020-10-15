Hawaii reports an additional COVID-19 fatality, 91 new cases

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is reporting 91 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and one additional fatality on Oahu.
Of the 91 new infections:
- 74 were on Oahu;
- 13 were on the Big Island;
- two were on Maui;
- and two were out-of-state.
The additional fatality, meanwhile, brings the death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 184.
The new infections push the statewide total for cases in Hawaii since the pandemic began to 13,764. Of those, more than 2,600 “active” cases or have not been released from isolation.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
- 12,249 total cases
- 9,738 released from isolation
- 864 required hospitalization
- 147 deaths
- 1,005 total cases
- 744 released from isolation
- 54 required hospitalization
- 18 deaths
- 411 total cases
- 375 released from isolation
- 57 required hospitalization
- 18 deaths
- 59 total cases
- 58 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 40 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 1 death
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.