Forecast: Juicy cold front approaching the state, thunderstorms possible through Saturday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front approaching the islands from the northwest will keep light land and sea breezes over most areas through the weekend and into the first half of next week. Showers are developing ahead of the front and are moving into Kauai and Oahu. The cold front itself will stall near Kauai and Oahu from Friday to Sunday producing widespread rainfall across both islands. Showers may become locally heavy at times across both islands with isolated thunderstorms possible. Less rainfall is predicted for the eastern half of the state under more stable land and sea breeze conditions. Unsettled weather conditions will continue into the first half of next week.