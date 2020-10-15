Dog fatally mauls infant at Schofield Barracks

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 4-month-old girl has died after being mauled by a dog at a Schofield Barracks home on Wednesday.
Police said the dog attacked her at home on Hall Street just before 5 p.m.
The child suffered head injuries and was taken to the Tripler Army Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
“Our hearts go out to the family during this difficult time,” said Col. Dan Misigoy, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii. “No parent should suffer the loss of their child.”
