Woman robbed, beaten unconscious while standing along busy roadway

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are on the hunt for the man who viciously attacked a 55-year-old woman during a robbery Monday, leaving her unconscious along a busy road.
The man who found her said he initially thought she’d been hit by a car.
It wasn’t until later that he discovered she was the victim of a robbery.
For the woman’s privacy, HNN has chosen not to publish her name.
Police say the victim was standing on a sidewalk on Dillingham Boulevard, near the driveway to the Costco parking lot, when a man punched her in the face, grabbed her wallet and took off.
When the 55-year-old started to scream the suspect allegedly came back and knocked her unconscious. The criminal left her face down along the side of the busy roadway.
Mary Stowers runs a clean and sober house, and says the victim lives there.
She said when the woman wasn’t home by dinner time she immediately knew something had happened. “She has a program (nearby). She has to go to every day. Every morning,” Stowers said.
“I didn’t sleep that night. I stayed up and waited for her,” said Stowers. “Cause it’s not like her.”
Two days later, the woman remains hospitalized.
The beating left her with gashes on her face and a broken jaw.
The suspect is described as being about 20 years old, 5-foot-8, with a skinny build. He has black, curly hair that was pulled back in a pony tail and he fled on a white bicycle.
HNN has learned he got away with $20.
When Stowers heard what happened to the victim, she got emotional.
“It’s like watching your mom or hearing about your mom in the hospital for getting mugged. For what? $20! That’s not cool,” she said with tears in her eyes.
“If it was the old me I’d probably go look for him. And give him the same thing. What he gave to her. But God is good. I just hope he finds God. I pray for him. That’s it.”
If you have any information on this crime you’re asked to call Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.
