Trent Dilfer and Doug Williams selected as head coaches for 2021 Polynesian Bowl

“Coach Vermeil, you know when I was in Tampa we upset him in order to go to the championship game, June Jones, I remember when I was a rookie and June was in Atlanta on the sidelines as the backup quarterback to Bartkowski, I’ll never forget what he told me after the game, he walked to me and told me I should’ve been the number one pick in the draft and we’ve remained friends since that time.” Williams said. “I love Steve Spurrier, when I was in Tampa, he lived around the corner from me, his little girls used to ride their bicycles in my driveway, so basically, to be in that company, to have this opportunity, you’ve got to be grateful.”