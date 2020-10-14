Trades are gone, muggy conditions are here with showers on the way

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Due to a frontal system approaching the state, the trade winds are gone and moisture is being pulled up from the south. That will mean sunshine for today with showers and kona winds so expect muggy conditions. Also with the light winds, those showers, though not heavy today, may bring some added moisture as those showers linger.
With the moisture from the south and pre-frontal and frontal moisture from the north, there is a possibility of some thundershowers starting tomorrow afternoon for Kauai and O’ahu. There is some disagreement with the models as to whether the front will stall near Kauai or move thru the state, but expect wet weather this weekend.
With the drop in the trade winds, surf is smaller on the east facing shores, but surf is also smaller statewide; a larger NW swell is approaching with the cold front that will arrive Friday and hold thru the weekend. Expect some wrap around on the east facing shores that will bring a slight increase to the surf.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.