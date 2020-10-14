Officer who pleaded no contest to groping teen girl during traffic stop sentenced

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former HPD officer who fondled a teenage girl during a traffic stop was sentenced on Tuesday.
Kramer Aoki pleaded no contest to a charge of 4th degree sex assault, and was sentenced to two weeks in prison.
Prosecutors say he was a patrol officer in 2014 when he pulled over the 17-year-old victim over for speeding.
They say Aoki groped the girl after she asked him to not give her a ticket.
Her family requested that Aoki be sentenced to one year, and that he register as a sex offender.
The victim’s mother spoke before sentencing, saying the drawn-out case was a test of their endurance.
“He also got a lot of time where six years has gone by, but I believe that was a tactic to see if our family would falter and give up but we stood strong and stood behind her," the victim’s mother said in court.
Aoki also said he hoped his plea would bring an end to the lengthy case.
“By entering this plea and not going to trial I hope that everyone could move forward and begin to start healing this case has been drawn out for a long time everyone involved they’re cited as well as me I just want to put this all behind us it’s very difficult as well," Aoki said.
He was fired from HPD in 2015.
The judge gave him a chance to keep his record clean if he does not commit any crimes for one year.
He’s set to serve his 14-day sentence in January.
