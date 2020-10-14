Mililani Middle to transition onto single-track calendar to address overcrowding

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new three-story building at Mililani Middle School will soon house 15 additional classrooms to help ease overcrowding issues at the nearly 2,000-student campus.
Hawaii lawmakers on Wednesday toured the $24 million building, which will give the school enough space to end its current multi-track calendar year.
Once completed, the 15 additional classrooms will allow more students to be enrolled once school returns to in-person learning.
Mililani Middle is one of three schools on Oahu that still use the multi-track calendar, which was created as a way to optimize facility use at overcrowded campuses.
While the concept may help better manage large student populations, it has been challenging for faculty, parents, and students.
“Having to deal with distance learning and the schedule being very different, this is going to help create a lot of stability and a lot more predictability for parents and families in Mililani.” said state Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz.
The Department of Education expects to complete construction by fall of next year so that the campus can open on a single-track calendar for the school year 2022-2023.
“We’ve come a long way, and I am pleased to know that despite this pandemic, the school is on track to make this transition in 2022,” said state Sen. Michelle Kidani.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.