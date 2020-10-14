Man seriously injured in apparent stabbing in Iwilei

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 50-year-old man is in serious condition following an apparent stabbing in Iwilei early Wednesday, Emergency Medical Services.
Crews responded around 1 a.m. to the incident on Kuwili Street near Iwilei Road.
EMS said the man suffered multiple stab or slash-type wounds to his head, back and both arms.
Honolulu Police Department’s criminal investigation division said it did not respond to this incident.
