An Oahu church offers a career coaching program for those job hunting
HNN File Image (Source: Ancheta, Dillon)
By HNN Staff | October 13, 2020 at 8:02 PM HST - Updated October 13 at 8:04 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local ministry group has a new service for those seeking some help landing a new job.

Oahu Church of Christ recently launched a free, faith-based program that helps applicants boost their skills in the process of job hunting. It’s targeted for those who are unemployed, underemployed, or seeking to advance career positions.

A number of community groups have offered similar services as thousands faced unemployment as a result of the pandemic.

The deadline to register is being extended to Oct. 20. For more information, click here.

