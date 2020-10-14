Aloha Stadium to host drive-thru trick or treating event Halloween night

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s another Halloween option for families who still want to have some fun on Oct. 31 — but it does come at a cost.
Aloha Stadium is hosting a “Trunk and Treat Drive-Thru” event from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Halloween evening.
The event will feature over 30 Hawaii businesses from all around the island. They’re anticipating enough candy for the first 2,000 trick or treaters.
Tickets cost $16 per trick or treater, and they can be purchased online here.
The stadium itself will also be illuminated in Halloween-themed colors.
