Aloha Stadium to host drive-thru trick or treating event Halloween night
By HNN Staff | October 13, 2020 at 6:57 PM HST - Updated October 13 at 7:02 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s another Halloween option for families who still want to have some fun on Oct. 31 — but it does come at a cost.

Aloha Stadium is hosting a “Trunk and Treat Drive-Thru” event from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Halloween evening.

The event will feature over 30 Hawaii businesses from all around the island. They’re anticipating enough candy for the first 2,000 trick or treaters.

Tickets cost $16 per trick or treater, and they can be purchased online here.

The stadium itself will also be illuminated in Halloween-themed colors.

