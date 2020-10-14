Air Force sgt. mother acquitted of manslaughter, child endangerment

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A military judge found Air Force Sgt. Natasha Beyer not guilty of child endangerment and manslaughter.
She was charged for the death of her 1-year-old son, and for injuries to her 2-year-old daughter in 2017. Her daughter suffered numerous broken bones.
The girl’s father, Sgt. Caleb Humphrey was found guilty for the crime, and sentenced to 3 years in prison.
A lawsuit by the child’s extended relatives was filed since the initial charges, accusing the government didn’t do enough to protect the children, despite warning signs.
