Air Force sgt. mother acquitted of manslaughter, child endangerment

By HNN Staff | October 13, 2020 at 8:40 PM HST - Updated October 13 at 8:42 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A military judge found Air Force Sgt. Natasha Beyer not guilty of child endangerment and manslaughter.

She was charged for the death of her 1-year-old son, and for injuries to her 2-year-old daughter in 2017. Her daughter suffered numerous broken bones.

The girl’s father, Sgt. Caleb Humphrey was found guilty for the crime, and sentenced to 3 years in prison.

A lawsuit by the child’s extended relatives was filed since the initial charges, accusing the government didn’t do enough to protect the children, despite warning signs.

