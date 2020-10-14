Ahead of tourism relaunch, group lays out roadmap to economic recovery

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Hawaii works to recover from the economic crisis it’s faced with because of the pandemic, a conversation is happening about how best to do it.
A multi-sector partnership has developed a talent roadmap to spur economic recovery, provide economic advancement for all of Hawaii’s residents, and ensure a qualified Hawaii applicant for all job openings.
The plan, entitled, “From Today to Tomorrow: A Talent Roadmap to Support Economic Recovery in Hawaii,” was developed over a two-month period through labor market analysis, collaborative feedback from experts and a statewide survey that gathered input from business, education, nonprofit and government leaders.
“The health crisis and economic hardship are impacting all of our residents, and these issues are not going away quickly," said Micah Micah Kane, CEO and president of Hawaii Community Foundation, one of the partners behind the effort. "As we move to trying to rebuild our economy, it will be critical for us to work together. We can’t do this alone.”
Kane says the Talent Roadmap will lay out a plan to spur economic recovery by focusing on three recession-resilient industries.
“These industries are in technology, healthcare, and skilled trades that include construction and sustainable ag," Kane added. “We believe these industries will not only help further diversify our economy, but will give our residents the opportunity to have jobs that pay wages to supporting living in our islands.”
