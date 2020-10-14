10 additional COVID-19 fatalities, 101 new cases reported in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s official death toll from COVID-19 grew by 10 on Wednesday ― to 183 ― after the state added seven deaths from previous weeks.
Three of the fatalities were more recent.
No additional details on any of the deaths were released.
Meanwhile, the state reported 101 new cases on Wednesday, including 81 on Oahu, 18 on the Big Island, one on Maui and one diagnosed out-of-state.
The new infections push the statewide total for cases in Hawaii since the pandemic began to 13,674.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
- 12,176 total cases
- 9,716 released from isolation
- 849 required hospitalization
- 146 deaths
- 992 total cases
- 736 released from isolation
- 52 required hospitalization
- 18 deaths
- 409 total cases
- 373 released from isolation
- 57 required hospitalization
- 18 deaths
- 59 total cases
- 58 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 38 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 1 death
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.