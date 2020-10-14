10 additional COVID-19 fatalities, 101 new cases reported in Hawaii

By HNN Staff | October 14, 2020 at 12:08 PM HST - Updated October 14 at 12:16 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s official death toll from COVID-19 grew by 10 on Wednesday ― to 183 ― after the state added seven deaths from previous weeks.

Three of the fatalities were more recent.

No additional details on any of the deaths were released.

Meanwhile, the state reported 101 new cases on Wednesday, including 81 on Oahu, 18 on the Big Island, one on Maui and one diagnosed out-of-state.

The new infections push the statewide total for cases in Hawaii since the pandemic began to 13,674.

The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:

Oahu

  • 12,176 total cases
  • 9,716 released from isolation
  • 849 required hospitalization
  • 146 deaths

Hawaii County

  • 992 total cases
  • 736 released from isolation
  • 52 required hospitalization
  • 18 deaths

Maui County

  • 409 total cases
  • 373 released from isolation
  • 57 required hospitalization
  • 18 deaths

Kauai

  • 59 total cases
  • 58 released from isolation
  • 1 required hospitalization
  • 0 deaths

Out-of-state

  • 38 total cases
  • 2 required hospitalization
  • 1 death

